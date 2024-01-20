West Family Investments Inc. Sells 1,667 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

West Family Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 21.2% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.80.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

NYSE:BABA traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.42. 34,547,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,712,054. The company has a market capitalization of $176.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.56. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.92 and a 1-year high of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.90 and a 200 day moving average of $84.17.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.57%.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

