West Family Investments Inc. Purchases 2,444 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $789,000. TKG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 79.4% during the third quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 18,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,945,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,024,000 after buying an additional 81,594 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $2,579,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 129.1% during the third quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 15,196 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.20. 37,812,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,391,022. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.13 and its 200 day moving average is $95.88. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $81.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

