West Family Investments Inc. Purchases 2,138 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORAN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Orange by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 72,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in Orange by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 169,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 10,578 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Orange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Orange by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in Orange by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 49,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORAN traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.22. The stock had a trading volume of 182,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,060. Orange S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $13.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average is $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Orange Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.3205 per share. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Orange from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America upgraded Orange from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.72 to $13.65 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Orange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.08.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

