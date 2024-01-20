West Family Investments Inc. Invests $424,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Oracle by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Oracle by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.67. The stock had a trading volume of 11,163,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,210,525. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.32 and its 200-day moving average is $111.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The firm has a market cap of $301.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $82.04 and a 1-year high of $127.54.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

