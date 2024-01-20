West Family Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 468.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $96.93. 1,430,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,283. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.63 and a 1-year high of $100.52. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.91.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 62.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CHD

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.