West Family Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 2.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,049,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,726,000 after buying an additional 59,489 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,909,000 after purchasing an additional 170,632 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the first quarter worth $86,880,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 3.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 504,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,810,000 after purchasing an additional 17,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares in the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Chunghwa Telecom Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.91. The stock had a trading volume of 64,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,901. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day moving average of $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.16. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $41.58.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 9.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

