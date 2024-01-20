West Family Investments Inc. Has $364,000 Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RY. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

Shares of NYSE RY traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.62. The stock had a trading volume of 691,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,423. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $77.90 and a 12 month high of $104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $140.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.56.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

