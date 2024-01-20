West Family Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

West Family Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Novartis by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Novartis by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:NVS traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $108.23. 1,202,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,785. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.98 and a 52-week high of $108.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.06 and a 200-day moving average of $99.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Novartis

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.