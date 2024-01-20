Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Susquehanna

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America downgraded Werner Enterprises from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Werner Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $39.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.00. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $50.31. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $817.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

