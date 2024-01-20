Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.950-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $23.90.
Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 51.44% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $550.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.98 million. As a group, analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 106.38%.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WEN shares. Wedbush lowered Wendy’s from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.94.
In other Wendy’s news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $383,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,407 shares in the company, valued at $583,206.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 76.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 35,183 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 16.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 30.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
