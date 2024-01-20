Wedbush Increases Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target to $75.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SKX. StockNews.com began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.55.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

SKX stock opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $64.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.63.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $6,078,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 346,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,469,388.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $6,078,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 346,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,469,388.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katherine J. Blair purchased 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $244,657.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,922. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 216,186 shares of company stock worth $12,764,321 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 10.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 11.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 34.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 22,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

