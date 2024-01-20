Wealthfront Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,083,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,295,000 after buying an additional 260,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in DaVita by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,606,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,847,000 after purchasing an additional 63,136 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth $116,373,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DaVita by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,042,000 after purchasing an additional 339,051 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,645,000 after buying an additional 37,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

DaVita Stock Performance

NYSE:DVA opened at $104.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.32. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.51 and a fifty-two week high of $116.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.93. DaVita had a return on equity of 63.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

About DaVita

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.