Wayfinding Financial LLC Sells 124 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Wayfinding Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.53.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:PNC traded up $4.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.79. 2,222,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $167.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

