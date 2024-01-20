Wayfinding Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Wayfinding Financial LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC owned 0.15% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,699,000. Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $738,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 302,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,287,000 after buying an additional 32,679 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of JGRO stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.09. The stock had a trading volume of 137,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,977. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $44.09 and a 12-month high of $63.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.93.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

