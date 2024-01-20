Wayfinding Financial LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPIE. Diversified LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 371,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,516,000 after purchasing an additional 18,524 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 144.5% in the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 41,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 24,361 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 26.4% in the third quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 96.6% in the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 125,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 61,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the third quarter worth $237,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPIE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.46. The stock had a trading volume of 153,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,369. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day moving average of $44.79. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $46.47.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

