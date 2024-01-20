Wayfinding Financial LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 424.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.09. The company had a trading volume of 809,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,751. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.12. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $49.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

