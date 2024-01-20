Wayfinding Financial LLC Acquires 628 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,433 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its position in Comcast by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 26,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Comcast by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 81,556 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 1.9 %

CMCSA stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.35. 23,606,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,092,238. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day moving average is $43.70. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $174.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.95.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

