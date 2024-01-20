Wayfinding Financial LLC Acquires 597 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.03. 5,469,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,652,417. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.24. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

