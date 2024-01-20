Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Waste Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $184.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.43. The firm has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $184.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on WM. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Waste Management from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,738,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at $27,816,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,333 shares of company stock worth $9,288,854. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

