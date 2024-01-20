W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,709,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,095,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $775.25.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of GWW opened at $863.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $817.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $756.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $544.95 and a twelve month high of $879.56.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

