Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stake Boosted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,824 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMC opened at $226.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $159.76 and a one year high of $229.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.21.

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $161,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,228 shares of company stock worth $1,739,020 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

