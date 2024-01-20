Volt Carbon Technologies (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.05

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.07. Volt Carbon Technologies shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 140,001 shares.

Volt Carbon Technologies Trading Down 9.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.

About Volt Carbon Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc operates as a junior resource company in Canada. It operates through two segments, Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development. The company holds mineral rights in various molybdenum properties in British Columbia and a graphite property in Quebec. It also focuses on the scientific study and technology applications for air classifier and battery development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Volt Carbon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volt Carbon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.