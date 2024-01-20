Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Chairman Sells $330,026.58 in Stock

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) Chairman Marc Zandman sold 14,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $330,026.58. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 42,631 shares in the company, valued at $947,687.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $22.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.26. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.38 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.5% during the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 9.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 60.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

