Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,756 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6,246.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,761,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,260 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 7,509.2% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 297,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,003,000 after purchasing an additional 293,759 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,869.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 201,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,511,000 after purchasing an additional 191,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $22,104,000.

VDE traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,937. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.56. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $104.17 and a 12 month high of $131.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

