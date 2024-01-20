Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 285 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,135 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.3% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703 in the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

WMT traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.38. 6,391,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,252,547. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.25.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

