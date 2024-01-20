Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 209 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $239.27. 2,272,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,800. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $246.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on UNP. Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.58.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

