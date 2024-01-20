Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Has $305,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
IJK stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.04. 243,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,813. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.80. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $80.29.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
