Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Plans $0.76 Quarterly Dividend

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.7596 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.
Via Renewables Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ VIASP opened at $17.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.95. Via Renewables has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $25.10.
About Via Renewables
