Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Plans $0.76 Quarterly Dividend

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.7596 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Via Renewables Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIASP opened at $17.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.95. Via Renewables has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $25.10.

About Via Renewables

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

