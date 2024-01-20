Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock.

VERX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Vertex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vertex from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vertex from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Get Vertex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VERX

Vertex Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VERX opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.51. Vertex has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.37.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Vertex had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $145.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Tensile Capital Management Lp sold 253,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $6,714,791.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,403,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,131,642.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vertex news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $525,798.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,630,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,350,717.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tensile Capital Management Lp sold 253,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $6,714,791.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,403,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,131,642.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,992,876 shares of company stock worth $77,414,891 over the last 90 days. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Vertex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vertex by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vertex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex

(Get Free Report)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.