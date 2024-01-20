Venturi Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.72. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

