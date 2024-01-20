Venturi Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,782 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANGL. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,269,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,797,000 after buying an additional 909,584 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,628,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,134,000 after buying an additional 126,451 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,331,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,739,000 after buying an additional 212,945 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,019,000 after buying an additional 509,545 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,391,000.

Shares of ANGL opened at $28.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $29.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.1413 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

