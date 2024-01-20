Venturi Wealth Management LLC Takes $884,000 Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OLED. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Universal Display by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in Universal Display by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OLED stock opened at $178.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.03. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $194.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.51.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 35.11%. The company had revenue of $141.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.39 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OLED shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Display in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Universal Display from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.33.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

