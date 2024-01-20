Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 415 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.38.

Cummins Stock Down 1.7 %

Cummins stock opened at $229.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.