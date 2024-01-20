Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 107 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 92.9% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.00.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA opened at $287.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $263.89 and its 200-day moving average is $262.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.