Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 458,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,597,000 after acquiring an additional 534,299 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 44.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VST opened at $40.17 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.77). Vistra had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

