Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $772,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,651 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 6,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $128.03 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $77.45 and a 1-year high of $128.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.80 and a 200-day moving average of $112.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.