Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.580-1.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $658.0 million-$668.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $659.3 million. Veeco Instruments also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.600-1.900 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on VECO shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

VECO stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. Veeco Instruments has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $32.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $177.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeco Instruments news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $435,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,920.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $871,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,915.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $435,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,900 shares of company stock worth $2,232,795. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,281,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,668,000 after purchasing an additional 42,742 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,022,000 after acquiring an additional 193,739 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,364,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,858,000 after acquiring an additional 988,143 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,221,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,588,000 after purchasing an additional 718,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,035,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,007,000 after purchasing an additional 47,002 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

