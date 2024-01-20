Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.400-0.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $165.0 million-$175.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $172.3 million. Veeco Instruments also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 1.580-1.650 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VECO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

Veeco Instruments Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ VECO opened at $32.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.29. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $177.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.50 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 11.90%. Equities analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Veeco Instruments

In other news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $871,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,152 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,915.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $435,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,920.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $871,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,152 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,915.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,232,795 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 22.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,364,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,858,000 after purchasing an additional 988,143 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 728.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,115,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,721,000 after buying an additional 980,562 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,221,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,588,000 after buying an additional 718,458 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 53.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,554,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,695,000 after buying an additional 543,043 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $6,992,000. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

