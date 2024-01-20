Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Reduced by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TKG Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $239.54 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $190.18 and a 1 year high of $239.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.91.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.