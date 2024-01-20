Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s 9th Largest Position

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.8% of Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,998,000 after buying an additional 5,313,963 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,363,000 after buying an additional 3,443,500 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $435,417,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,442,000 after buying an additional 1,546,611 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $239.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.91. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $190.18 and a 12 month high of $239.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

