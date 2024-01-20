Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,245 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNDX. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,481,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,438. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.60. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $1.3568 per share. This represents a $16.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 33.37%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

