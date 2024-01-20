Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,893 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,959,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,239,000 after acquiring an additional 569,173 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,878,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,118,000 after acquiring an additional 397,403 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,015 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $77.25. 12,938,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,493,863. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.80. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

