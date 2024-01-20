Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,685 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 200,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $971,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $76.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,665,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,671. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

