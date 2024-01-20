Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Sets New 1-Year High at $78.95

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $78.95 and last traded at $78.88, with a volume of 238030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.17.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.60.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1653 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VONG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after buying an additional 19,421 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

