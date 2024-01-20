Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Sets New 1-Year High at $78.95

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $78.95 and last traded at $78.88, with a volume of 238030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.17.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %
The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.60.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1653 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
