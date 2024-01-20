Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. ACT Advisors LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.68. 375,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,939. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.61. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $173.63 and a 12-month high of $221.79.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

