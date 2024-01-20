Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Hits New 1-Year High at $488.83

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $488.83 and last traded at $488.22, with a volume of 190331 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $479.75.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $471.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.73. The firm has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 63,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

