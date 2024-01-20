Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$31.72 and last traded at C$31.71. Approximately 83,381 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 146,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.59.

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.67.

