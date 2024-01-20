USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

USD Partners Price Performance

Shares of USDP opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.48. USD Partners has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 million, a PE ratio of 3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.22.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $11.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. USD Partners had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that USD Partners will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

USD Partners Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 63.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 199,696 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in USD Partners by 201.3% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 20,194 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in USD Partners by 12.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in USD Partners by 11.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 958,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 99,575 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in USD Partners during the first quarter worth about $147,000. 5.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

Featured Articles

