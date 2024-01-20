USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Shares of USDP opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.48. USD Partners has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 million, a PE ratio of 3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.22.
USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $11.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. USD Partners had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that USD Partners will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.
