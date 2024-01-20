US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on USFD. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on US Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. US Foods has a 1 year low of $33.96 and a 1 year high of $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. US Foods had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $131,610,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,932,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,975,313.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

