Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Acquired by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after acquiring an additional 836,407 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $426,463,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,749,000 after purchasing an additional 166,022 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,680,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,281,000 after purchasing an additional 140,523 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,903,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,928,000 after purchasing an additional 43,368 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.56.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.07. 1,030,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,435. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.02. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 23.59%.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

